Cape Town – A 14-year-old girl died after allegedly being stabbed in the chest at a Rosedale, Upington, school in the Northern Cape on Wednesday. 

Police said in a statement the incident occurred just after 7am, when she was allegedly stabbed by a 16-year-old girl at the Rosedale Intermediate School. 

"The victim was transported by ambulance for medical attention and succumbed to her injuries on her way to the hospital. 

"No arrest has been effected as yet. The investigation is still continuing," police said.

Meanwhile, news of the 14-year-old's death has sent shockwaves through the community, with incensed Rosedale residents demanding that the school be adjourned, OFM reported.

Esmerelda McKay, of the Total Shutdown movement, which focuses on the rights and protection of women and children, expressed her concern over the incident and called on local leaders to make an effort to support communities.

The girl's death comes just a month after the death of Itumeleng Witbooi, who was stoned and stabbed by three 17-year-old fellow pupils at the Blinkklip Secondary School in Postmasburg, 170km east of Upington, after an altercation ensued.

