File picture: Flickr.com

Cape Town – A 14-year-old girl died after allegedly being stabbed in the chest at a Rosedale, Upington, school in the Northern Cape on Wednesday. Police said in a statement the incident occurred just after 7am, when she was allegedly stabbed by a 16-year-old girl at the Rosedale Intermediate School.

"The victim was transported by ambulance for medical attention and succumbed to her injuries on her way to the hospital.

"No arrest has been effected as yet. The investigation is still continuing," police said.

Meanwhile, news of the 14-year-old's death has sent shockwaves through the community, with incensed Rosedale residents demanding that the school be adjourned, OFM reported.