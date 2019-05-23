Picture: Danie van der Lith/African News Agency (ANA)

Kimberley - A sixteen-year-old Kimberley girl considers herself “lucky to be alive” after narrowly escaping death when a car crashed into the room where she was sleeping in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Naledi Mosage, a pupil at Vuyolwethu High School, was still in shock on Wednesday after a car crashed into her house, causing bricks to fall onto the bed where she was sleeping.

The incident occurred just after midnight at Naledi’s home in Joe Selai Street, Club 2000.

Naledi said on Wednesday that while she had “miraculously” sustained no major injuries during the incident, she had been left “traumatised” after narrowly escaping death.

She said that she was awoken by a loud bang and pieces of brick and plaster falling on her bed after the car crashed into the house, leaving a hole in the wall next to Naledi’s bed and the yard fence flattened.

“I got such a big fright that I could not move for a few minutes. When I eventually went outside the car was gone from the accident scene, but I noticed it driving away down the street,” said Naledi.

“A few minutes later, the woman driver came running back and told her husband, who lives in a house across from ours, that his car ‘had been stolen’.

“This was obviously a lie, as she was the one who reversed the car straight into our house and nearly killed me.”

Naledi added that she had opened a case with the police and would be seeking counselling following the incident.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majang Skalkie on Wednesday confirmed the incident and said that charges had been opened.

“It is alleged that the owner of the car was sleeping when a person took the vehicle’s keys from him. She then allegedly reversed the car into a house. The vehicle was later found, locked. Cases of reckless driving and using a vehicle without the permission of the owner are currently being investigated but no arrests have been made so far,” Skalkie said.

