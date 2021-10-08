Hawks arrest former health HOD, two others for alleged tender fraud amounting to R384m

Kimberley - A former HOD for the Department of Health and two security company directors were arrested by the Hawks on Friday on charges of tender fraud amounting to R384 million. The charges relate to allegations of fraud, contravention of Public Finance Management Act 1 of 1999 and contravention of the Private Security Industry Regulation Act 56 of 2001.

The former HOD is currently employed in the Premiers Office as a deputy director general and was previously employed as a police officer. Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said that during 2017 a security tender was allegedly irregularly awarded by the Department of Health to Defensor Electronic Security Systems. "It is further alleged that the directors of the company submitted fraudulent documents in order to gain an unfair advantage over others to be awarded the tender as the highest bidder. They were awarded the tender between August and October 2017, worth a total value surpassing R224 million, however it later escalated to an amount of R384 million."

He added that the case was reported to the Hawk’s Serious Corruption Investigation in December 2017, where an Inquiry was registered. "The enquiry was turned into a case docket in January 2020 culminating to the arrest and subsequent court appearance on Friday." He added that the suspects handed themselves over to the Hawks on Friday morning and are expected to appear before Kimberley magistrates court today.