Kimberley - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, more popularly known as the Hawks in South Africa, raided the Northern Cape Legislature on Thursday.





In a statement, the Hawks said the search and seizure operation stemmed from cases opened with police by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) against officials at the legislature for alleged corruption and wasteful spending.





"It emanates from the allegations posed by Nehawu against the Secretary of the Legislature, received a non-pensionable cash allowance which he was not entitled to," the statement said.





The Hawks are also investigating allegations that the legislature's chief financial officer was unlawfully paid a resignation allowance and received a study allowance he did not qualify for.





"He allegedly presented to SALA [South African Local Authories pension fund] the resignation papers from the Legislature although he was promoted and had not resigned," the Hawks said.





"The combined amount between the CFO and Secretary is approximately R484 090, 05."





No arrests have been made as yet.



