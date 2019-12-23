Hawks provincial spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said the accused was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit and the Kimberley Flying squad at her place of residence on Tuesday.
“The accused is a South African citizen who is residing in Kimberley.”
Mnisi said the investigation team followed up on information regarding a female suspect who was allegedly involved in human trafficking on Samaria Road on Monday and Tuesday.
“The accused, Ester Palesa Moshoeshoe, 27, made a brief appearance in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of human trafficking for sexual exploitation.”