Kimberley - A Kuruman family has been left traumatised after the brutal attack on a 58-year-old woman. According to Susan Cloete, her mother-in-law, Elmarie, was attacked at her home on Sunday afternoon, March 10. “My mother-in-law went outside for a cigarette, after she opened the bar door she caught a figure out of the corner of her eye. The next thing she knew she was being forced back into the house by her attacker who kept demanding to know where the knives were,” Susan recounted.

Susan added that the attacker found a knife next to the sink. “He then forced her outside again and dragged her into a passage next to the house where there is a bathroom and other outbuildings.

“All the time he was just slicing at my mother-in-law, obviously trying to get at her veins.”

Susan said that the attacker cut at Elmarie’s neck, her chest, her throat, her face and slit her wrists.

She said that Elmarie managed to get into the outside bathroom and close the door.

“She tried to keep her attacker out but she kept on slipping in her own blood, so the attacker managed to get his foot in the door and he just continued slashing at her.

“The attacker then managed to pull her out of the bathroom and dragged her on the ground.

“At the time, Elmarie’s husband, Leonard, was sleeping in the house as he had worked the night shift on Saturday. Elmarie started screaming for her neighbours.

“Leonard heard a door that kept making a noise and got up and started calling for his wife at the back door as he did not see her in the house. The bedroom is on the other side of the house.

“The attacker heard that there was someone calling. He did not know there was someone in the house. He immediately fled and left Elmarie at the side of the house bleeding.”

Elmarie has identified her attacker.

“He is still on the run and police are still looking for him.”

Susan said that the couple is receiving psychological counselling to try and work through the traumatic event.

“It is extremely difficult for both of them. My parents-in-law are finding it difficult every time they see or read about the attack. It has been a hard knock for the entire family.”

Police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said yesterday that they were investigating a case of house robbery after a 58-year-old woman was attacked on her property on Sunday, March 10

Tawana added that anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect can contact Captain Kabelo Mabena on 063 6911 089.

