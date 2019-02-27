File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Hartswater - A 39-year-old male driver handed himself over to the Hartswater police after an alleged hit and run accident, Northern Cape police said on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Sergio Kock said the incident took place on the N18, about 10km outside Hartswater, at about 9:30pm on Saturday. The collision allegedly decapitated the unknown male pedestrian.

The Provincial SAPS Search and Rescue Team and Hartswater SAPS searched for the head of the deceased on Sunday and found it on Tuesday at about 3pm in a nearby canal.

"Although information surrounding the accident is still sketchy, police are requesting that anyone with information regarding the happenings to please contact Hartswater Station Commander, Lt Col Isaac Sereetsi at 082 494 4212. The police are investigating a case of culpable homicide," said Kock.

A canal where police discovered the head of a man believed to have been decapitated in a hit and run accident. Picture: Supplied





The suspect will appear in the Hartswater Magistrate's Court soon.

African News Agency/ANA