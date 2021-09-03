Hunt for suspects after two businesses allegedly duped into paying R600k for winning tender

Cape Town – Williston police are searching for Funeka Salamina Marobe and Godfrey Retshidisitswe Ramoepane, who allegedly cheated two businesses out of more than R600 000 by alleging they had qualified for a tender. After being congratulated for being awarded the tender, the complainants allegedly each deposited R300 000 into the suspects’ bank accounts, police said.

Once the money had been deposited into Marobe and Ramoepane’s bank accounts, they disappeared. Williston is a town in the Northern Cape, 531km from Kimberley. Warrants for their arrest have been issued after they had failed to appear in the Williston Magistrate’s Court. Marobe’s last known residential address was No 1313 unit 8, Garankuwa. Her other residential address was at Stand1451, Zone 5, Garankuwa. Ramoepane’s last known address was Phase 2, Main Road 1379, Far East Alexandra, Gauteng.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is requested to call the investigating officer at 053 391 3007. Crime Stop can be contacted at 08600 10111 and all shared information is strictly confidential. Meanwhile, the Department of Employment and Labour in the Free State on Friday cautioned the public against scammers posing as recruitment officials. In a statement, it said it had noted with concern reports of scammers who were contacting aspirant work seekers and offering them fraudulent employment positions at a fee of R2 000.

“The fraudsters are targeting desperate job seekers and pretending to be recruitment officials working for the Department of Employment and Labour. “The scammers are taking advantage of the dire unemployment rate in the country and are luring scores of people who are in desperate need of jobs to parting with their last funds and the Department is appealing to everyone to be on the lookout.” The department reiterated that all recruitment was done in line with recruitment policies, in a fair and impartial manner.