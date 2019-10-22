File photo: Pexels

Johannesburg - Two Kakamas convicted rapists have been handed life sentences by the Upington Regional Court, Northern Cape, for repeatedly raping a 31-year-old woman in a veld. Their accomplice was jailed for 20 years. The accused who broke the woman's hand in the violent attack were found guilty on 11 counts of rape.

Pule Labase, 20, and Lesego Dawid Lentswe, 26, were on Monday slapped with life sentences while Lefa Petrus Makhotsa, 25, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.

Recounting the attack, police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock said on 6 April 2014 at about 20:15 the woman was busy with chores in front of her house when the three accused accosted her and forcefully threw her over the fence. In the process, the woman broke her arm.

The attackers dragged her kicking and screaming to a veld, where they forced the woman to perform oral sex on them. They also took turns to rape her.