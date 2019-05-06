Johannes Poghiso Monnapule. Picture: Supplied

Kimberley - It is believed that a 49-year-old Galeshewe man, Johannes Poghiso Monnapule, was stabbed to death on the weekend for his cellphone and laptop. When Nomangesi Monnapule caught a glimpse of her sleeping husband on Friday morning as she left for work, she never realised that it would be the last time she would see him alive.

According to a shocked and a devastated Nomangesi, it was just a normal Friday morning.

“I left for my job at the Department of Higher Education and he was still sleeping in bed. I remember seeing his laptop on the dresser. Now it is nowhere to be found. We are not sure if he was killed for that.”

It is believed that Monnapule stopped in Number 5 after work on Friday night to either visit his sister or watch sport.

However, according to family and friends at the Monnapule’s home on Sunday, following his visit in Number 5 Monnapule had just gotten out of the taxi near his home when he was robbed and then stabbed.

Nomangesi was on Sunday still trying to piece everything together. “He was such a loving man and soft spoken. We have been together for 10 years now. He definitely was the love of my life.”

The couple has two children, a boy, 11, and a girl, 12, who are also trying to come to terms with the death of their father.

“The boy is really taking it hard. He has really been affected by his father’s death. Our little girl is coping a bit better - she is at least playing around,” Nomangesi said.

She added that she will always remember his smile and laugh when she would call him “Pappie” and he would reply “Mammie”. “We would both burst out laughing. That will always be a special memory for me.”

Monnapule’s colleagues at the Department of Labour, where he worked as an inspector in the Investigation Enforcement Section, were also shocked at the news of his death.

“I worked with him for many years. He was not only a colleague, but also a friend. I will miss him dearly,” one colleague remarked.

Community members who yesterday gathered at the Monnapule’s family home, were left questioning the brutality of his death. “Why did they not just take what they wanted to take? I guess they didn’t want to leave any witnesses behinf,” one community member said.

Police spokesperson, Captain Bashoabile Kale, confirmed that the Kagisho police are investigating a case of murder after a 49-year-old man was stabbed to death by an unknown male person on Friday night at approximately 7pm.

“The suspect robbed the deceased of his cellphone and fled the scene. The police investigation continues.

“We urge members of the public to assist with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect,” Kale said.

Funeral arrangements have tentatively been made for this coming weekend.

