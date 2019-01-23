File picture

Kimberley - The police are requesting the assistance of the public in tracing Bongani Amos Sehlobe, who is a person of interest in a fraudulent bank transaction.

Provincial communication section head Colonel Mashay Gamieldien said the complainant worked for a business in Kuruman and requested a client to deposit a large sum of money that was owed to them into their business bank account in May 2018. Gamieldien said the suspect allegedly intercepted the e-mail that was sent to the client, who replaced the account details with his own.

She said the client, who was unaware of the changes that were made to the bank details, unknowingly deposited the money owed to the business into the suspect’s fraudulent account.

Gamieldien added that upon further investigation it was discovered that the suspect had already withdrawn the money from various ATM machines in Johannesburg.

She said a warrant of an arrest had been issued for the suspect in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of the suspect is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Malan Smith, on 072 988 2644 or during office hours at 053 838 4243. All information will be treated as confidential.

Diamond Fields Advertiser