Kimberley - A pupil at Diamantveld High School in Kimberley is facing internal disciplinary action by the Northern Cape Department of Education after he was allegedly involved in a child pornography incident. The pupil was apparently questioned on Friday about the matter by police officials on the school premises.

The principal of the school, Leon Victor, said the pupil was not arrested by the police.

“The pupil was not arrested nor was he charged. The pupil gave his full co-operation to the police officers who were here at the school. The pupil’s father was also present at the meeting with the police. As the principal, I do not allow any pupil to be alone in a meeting with any adult person without a parent or guardian being present. The pupil is currently in the care of the father,” said Victor.

The spokesperson for the Northern Cape Department of Education, Geoffrey van der Merwe, said they are investigating the incident.