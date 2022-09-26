Longyuan Mulilo contributes to the community and offers more than simply electricity

De Aar, Northern Cape – Early childhood development (ECD) has been designated as a priority by the Longyuan Mulilo Wind Projects since the beginning of commercial operations in October, 2017 in the Northern Cape. Longyuan Mulilo develops and runs the De Aar Wind Power Projects, delivering renewable electricity while also helping the government meet its duties under the Paris Agreement to reduce emissions and save energy.

Story continues below Advertisement

By making cost-effective investments in early childhood development, the Longyuan Mulilo Wind Projects hope to advance shared prosperity, encourage inclusive economic growth, generate jobs, and eradicate extreme poverty. Longyuan Mulilo places a great importance on basic education in South Africa, cultivating the continent’s young future leaders. Every year, the company strives to leave its mark on the community in which it operates. As part of its promise to continue to help the community of De Aar.

Story continues below Advertisement

Longyuan Mulilo recently provided significant gifts to a variety of sports teams ranging from athletic gear, uniforms, and team trip sponsorships. “On behalf of myself, Renach Greeff, Alpha Primary School and our netball girls, I’d like to start by thanking Longyuan Mulilo for sponsoring our young girls with all the netball gear they needed. “The sponsorship totalling R125 157 has made such a difference in the team’s spirit and attitude. They are now able to go out on the court and play with confidence and pride, knowing they are representing their school and Longyuan Mulilo,” said the team leader from one of the many beneficiaries of Longyuan Mulilo’s donations.

Story continues below Advertisement