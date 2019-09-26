That was the last SMS message a 27-year-old Kimberley man, Thabang Tau, sent to his girlfriend before hanging himself from a tree at the West End Cemetery.
Tau’s girlfriend, Thokozile Mokengwane, said that she and the deceased had a lovers’ quarrel the night before but she never imagined he would kill himself.
“We had a fight about him cheating on me with another girl. I found messages from the other girl on his phone. During our fight, I told him that I was going to leave him and head back home to Delportshoop,” a tearful Mokengwane said yesterday.
Sol Plaatje Municipality spokesperson Sello Matsie said that workers, along with Monkengwane, had discovered Tau’s body after she had enquired at the cemetery where the trees mentioned in the SMS were.