Man accused of raping Northern Cape grannys nabbed in Bloemfontein









File picture: Pexels Kimberley - The Galeshewe man accused of raping two elderly cousins, aged 76 and 79, has been arrested after he was traced to Bloemfontein. This was confirmed by police spokesperson Captain Bashoabile Kale on Thursday morning, who said that the suspect had been held overnight. Kale confirmed that an uncle who the suspect visited after allegedly committing the rape, handed him over to the Mangaung Correctional Centre. According to Kale, the arrest follows intense investigation by Detective Sergeant Bonolo Masao of the Galeshewe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit. The suspect was due to be transferred from the Free State to Kimberley on Thursday.

The 23-year-old suspect has been on the run since the alleged incident that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to the police, it is alleged that a 23-year-old man knocked on the door of the two elderly women’s house and requested their assistance with his ailing grandmother who was not moving. The two elderly women, aged 79 and 76, opened the door and the suspect, who was armed with a knife, entered. He demanded money and an undisclosed amount of money was then handed to him. The suspect then raped the victims and fled the scene,” Kale said at the time.

Community members took to social media earlier this week to express their outrage that he had not been put behind bars yet.

Even the suspect’s own family joined in the search for him, posting his pictures on social media for members of the community to assist the police in tracing him.

While rumours abounded that the suspect had previous rape convictions against him, the police yesterday could only confirm a charge of theft.

“The suspect was arrested in connection with a theft charge and failed to attend court. A warrant for his arrest was issued,” said Kale.

According to his family, however, he has been out on parole for about six months and has been living with his granny and cousins.

“We have been trying to keep him focused to such an extent that we help out with money for small things since his return from prison,” a family member said on Thursday.

“I heard people complimenting him that he was among the best musicians while he was in prison, that is why we had hope that he would get his life in order.

“Due to his previous drug abuse history we would sometimes send ill-disciplined teenagers to him for motivation.”

“We feel for the victims and their families as we are friends and neighbours. My father, who was close to him, is devastated and can hardly speak as a result of what has happened.”

According to the police, the suspect will appear in the Galeshewe Magistrate’s Court soon.

The traumatised victims are currently undergoing counselling with the support of their families.

Diamond Fields Advertiser