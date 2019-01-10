Mandrax and dagga in bags found by police during a search at a roadblock along the N14 near Upington. Picture: SAPS

Upington - Police have recovered hundreds of Mandrax tablets that had been concealed in a box of cereal during a routine roadblock along the N14 between Upington and Olifantshoek. On Wednesday, police stopped Quantum minibus taxi at the roadblock and searched all the passengers who were travelling from Olifantshoek to Upington.

"While searching the passengers, members found 25 bags of dagga in a bag with an estimated street value of R25 000 and 300 Mandrax tablets concealed in a Kellogg's box with an estimated street value of R30 000," said police spokesperson, Colonel Mashay Gamieldien.

"A 46-year-old male passenger was arrested and the Upington police are investigating a case of dealing in drugs. The suspect will soon be appearing in the Upington Magistrate’s Court."

Picture: SAPS

African News Agency/ANA