Kimberley - The boyfriend of a young woman was arrested on Sunday after her charred remains and that of their baby were discovered in the veld near Windsorton. The bodies were hidden among dense bushes and trees near a foot bridge close to the Windsorton hydroponic plant.

It is believed that drag marks and two sets of footprints were visible a few metres from where the bodies of the 22-year-old mother and her one-year-old baby were discovered.

One of her sandals was found abandoned on the gravel road.

It appears as if burning branches had been placed on their bodies, while there were also apparently stab wounds present on the bodies.

A passer-by stumbled upon the bodies while taking a short cut through the veld to Holpan Sunday morning at around 8am.

“I got such a fright when I saw the body. She was lying on her back and her face was blackened by the ash. I later learnt that her child was also burnt.”

Community members who gathered at the scene were reeling in shock over the incident. “This is the worst thing that has ever happened here.”

Police officials requested community members to find out if any of their family members were missing in order to try and identity the deceased.

The father of the deceased, Elias Lesite, was distraught after identifying his daughter and grandson.

Elias Lesite, the father of Kantsimang, at the scene where the suspect was arrested. Picture: Soraya Crowie/African News Agency (ANA)





“I had not realised that it could be them. After standing with the other community members at the crime scene for some time after we heard what happened, I went to check. My daughter and grandson were badly burnt but I still managed to recognise them. The baby was lying in his mother’s arms.”

Lesite said that his daughter lived with the 35-year-old suspect in Hebron Park.

“The suspect is also the father of the child. I last saw my daughter Kantsimang Lesite on Friday. She found herself a casual job on Saturday and was dropped off at home on Saturday night. “

He said that Kantsimang was survived by four sisters and a brother.

Other family members stated that Kantsimang had tried on numerous occasions to leave the suspect.

Pathologists load the charred remains of Kantsimang Lesite and her young son into their van. Picture: Soraya Crowie/African News Agency (ANA)





“They were living together for about two years. At one point she moved out of the shanty to stay with other family members but would bring the child to visit his father.”

Police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said that a 35-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday in Windsorton with the assistance of the SAPS Search and Rescue team, Windsorton Detectives and the Visible Policing unit.

“He is expected to appear in the Barkly West Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (today) on two counts of murder following the gruesome discovery of the burnt bodies of a woman and a baby boy on Sunday, at approximately 9am. A passer-by alerted the Windsorton police.

“Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the 35-year-old man who is believed to be the deceased’s boyfriend and the father of the baby.

“Both deceased persons were last seen on Saturday, at about 7pm.”

