JOHANNESBURG - A 58-year-old man has been arrested by the Galeshewe police in Kimberley in connection with the rape of a 72-year-old woman.
It is alleged that the man raped the elderly woman on Monday about 1pm along Hammerkop Street in Roodepan.
Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba, Northern Cape Saps spokesperson said the victim immediately alerted police and a manhunt for the rapist began.
"The suspect was later arrested in Roodepan. The suspect is expected to appear before the local magistrate's court soon. Police investigation continues," Ramatseba said.
Meanwhile in another case, police in Warrenton have launched an intensive search for the suspect who murdered a 96-year-old woman over the weekend.