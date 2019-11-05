Man arrested for rape of elderly Northern Cape woman









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) JOHANNESBURG - A 58-year-old man has been arrested by the Galeshewe police in Kimberley in connection with the rape of a 72-year-old woman. It is alleged that the man raped the elderly woman on Monday about 1pm along Hammerkop Street in Roodepan. Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba, Northern Cape Saps spokesperson said the victim immediately alerted police and a manhunt for the rapist began. "The suspect was later arrested in Roodepan. The suspect is expected to appear before the local magistrate's court soon. Police investigation continues," Ramatseba said. Meanwhile in another case, police in Warrenton have launched an intensive search for the suspect who murdered a 96-year-old woman over the weekend.

The elderly woman was attacked by an armed man on Friday around 11:30 pm and was also robbed of her television, five live chickens and meat from her freezer.

"The victim who was stabbed with a knife by the suspect, was discovered by a neighbour and was rushed to the local Hospital where she later died as a result of the injuries she sustained," Ramatseba said.

"Members of the public are encouraged to download the MySAPSApp on any iPhone or android to have easy access to the police to, among others, provide tip-offs."

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the investigating officer Captain Fourie on 082 495 4739.

African News Agency (ANA)