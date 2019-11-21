Photo: ER24/Supplied.

RUSTENBURG - A man was killed and six other people injured in a head-on collision between two light motor vehicles on the N14 Highway outside of Kuruman in the Northern Cape on Thursday, paramedics said. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics along with the Gasegonyana Fire Services, arrived on the scene to find one light motor vehicle in the middle of the road while the other was found in the veld.

"One person was found lying trapped inside the one vehicle while six other patients were found walking around. Medics assessed the patients and found that the entrapped man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead."

He said the six other people sustained minor to moderate injuries.

"The patients were treated for their injuries and they were thereafter transported to hospitals in Kuruman for further treatment."