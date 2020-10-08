Man gets 25 years for stabbing girlfriend 34 times, panga attack

Cape Town – A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for bludgeoning his girlfriend to death with a panga and stabbing her 34 times with a knife.

Elvis Malebo, of Hartswater, was sentenced by the Northern Cape High Court on Thursday for murdering Evelyn Mocumi, 27. He had pleaded guilty to the murder and assault.

The incident was triggered at about 7.30pm on June 14 when the accused found Mocumi with a 33-year-old man in her shack at the Asgat informal settlement in Hartswater, the Northern Cape police said in a statement.

Malebo went to his house to fetch the weapons and threatened the man with the panga. The man fled the scene and the accused then murdered Mocumi.

He was arrested by the Hartswater SAPS minutes later and remained in custody until his sentencing.