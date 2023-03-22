Man rescued after diving into water reservoir

Rustenburg - Police rescued a man who jumped into a reservoir in Delportshoop in the Northern Cape. The 19-year-old reportedly jumped into the reservoir on Monday evening.

“A security guard on the premises spotted his clothes and other belongings and contacted the police. “The provincial commander of search and rescue team, Captain John Seeley, travelled from Kimberley and executed the rescue with the help of his team. Captain Seeley saved the man, who clung onto a pole, and retrieved him unharmed from the dam,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Sergio Kock. He said the man was traumatised but had no other visible injuries.

Last week, a toddler was rescued after she fell down a borehole in Phokeng near Rustenburg in North West. The girl, believed to be one year old, reportedly fell into the uncovered borehole on Thursday. “ER24 and the Rustenburg Fire Services arrived on the scene at 12.15pm to find that some of the community had gathered around an uncovered borehole.

“Upon further inspection, medics found that a girl, believed to be one year old, had fallen approximately eight metres down the borehole,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring. “ER24, Rustenburg Fire and the Royal Bafokeng Mine Rescue, who arrived a short time later, utilised various rescue tools, including an excavator, in a rescue operation lasting over four hours. “Once the borehole had been widened, a rescuer was lowered down who could grab the girl’s hand and lift her to safety.”