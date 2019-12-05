File picture: Pexels

RUSTENBURG - A 51-year-old man who robbed and raped women after offering them a lift was handed a 15-year jail sentence at the Kimberley Regional Court, Northern Cape police said on Thursday. Spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said Randall Hughes was found guilty and sentenced by the Kimberley Regional Court for crimes ranging from rape, theft of motor vehicle and robbery.

He was sentenced on Wednesday.

Between 2014 April and 2015 June, Hughes was driving around in a golden brown Toyota Corolla, which was reported stolen in Delft, Western Cape.

In April 2014, he raped a woman he gave a lift to. During court proceedings, the rape survivor testified that Hughes offered her lift to and drove into a secluded area and raped her.