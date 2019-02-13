File photo: SAPS (Twitter)

DURBAN - A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for stoning his 30-year-old brother to death in Maruping village, Kuruman, in the Northern Cape. Police welcomed the sentencing of Tshepiso Manchonyane.

According to police spokesperson Sergio Kock, the incident took place on June 4, 2017 at about 2am.

"Tshepiso returned home and an argument broke out between him and his [30-year-old] brother, Boitshepo Manchonyane. Tshepiso then started stoning Boitshepo with bricks.

"The victim was admitted to Batlharos Hospital and died on July 5, 2017. The accused was arrested the day after the incident and was found guilty. He was sentenced on February 12, 2019 in the Mothibistad Magistrate’s Court for the murder," said Kock.

He said the John Taolo Gaetsewe South African Police Services (SAPS) cluster commander, major-general Johan Bean, commended investigating officer Kenneth Basekiseng of Batlharos detective unit for a job well done.

"We trust that this sentencing leaves our society safer and more secure," said Bean.



African News Agency (ANA)