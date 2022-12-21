Man who threatened to petrol bomb Kimberley Magistrate’s Court to spend Christmas Day in jail

The man was arrested on December 15 and made an appearance in court earlier this week charged with instigating violence against Kimberley High Court.

Durban - A 51-year-old man who threatened to petrol bomb the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court will spend Christmas Day behind bars.

According to Northern Cape Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi, the suspect was arrested by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team with the assistance of Crime intelligence.

It is alleged the suspect posted a message on social media of him threatening to burn the court, which was trending.

“The suspect alleged that officials employed at the High Court are corrupt and if they they were not arrested before the 16th of December 2022, he is going to bomb the High Court,” said Mnisi.