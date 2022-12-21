Man who threatened to petrol bomb Kimberley Magistrate’s Court to spend Christmas Day in jail

Durban - A 51-year-old man who threatened to petrol bomb the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court will spend Christmas Day behind bars.
The man was arrested on December 15 and made an appearance in court earlier this week charged with instigating violence against Kimberley High Court.
According to Northern Cape Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi, the suspect was arrested by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team with the assistance of Crime intelligence.
It is alleged the suspect posted a message on social media of him threatening to burn the court, which was trending.
“The suspect alleged that officials employed at the High Court are corrupt and if they they were not arrested before the 16th of December 2022, he is going to bomb the High Court,” said Mnisi.
“It is further alleged that he posted containers alleging to be filled with petrol that he will use to bomb the court.
“Members conducted a search and seizure disruptive operation at the suspect's residence and evidence supporting the charges were seized.”
The man is expected to apply for bail on December 29.
Earlier this year a man was arrested and charged for smashing the windows at the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court.
The accused Sibongile Dude was released on R500 bail.
According to the NPA the accused claimed his actions were driven by anger, following a three-month jail sentence he served for failing to appear in court on a separate offence in June 2020.
IOL