Measles outbreak leads to closure of four Northern Cape schools

Four schools in the Northern Cape have been closed following a measles outbreak in the Delportshoop. It is believed that more than 100 learners, in Grades 4 and 6, have been affected with the highly contagious disease caused by the measles virus, where patients present with a fever and a rash.

The provincial Department of Education (DoE) stated that as a precautionary measure, schools would be closed until Friday. Parents are urged to keep their children at home. Department spokesperson, Geoffrey van der Merwe, said the department was working with the health department to contain the outbreak.

Speaking to the SABC, Van der Merwe said Grade 12 learners would return to school to write their preparatory examinations while the remainder of the learners, from Grades 1 to 11, would return on Monday. He added that the four schools that have been closed and would be disinfected. Furthermore, learners were urged to wear masks and vaccinations would be administered on Monday.

Last week, the DoE hosted a community engagement with residents from Delportshoop where parents were urged to ensure that their children's vaccinations were up to date. “This is to protect them against measles and prevent further spread of the disease. Currently we are investigating suspected measles cases in the Dikgatlong District. Our team is working to contain the outbreak and provide the necessary support to affected communities,” the department said. It said in Tidimalo, teams are working on contact tracing and raising awareness.

"This collaborative effort aimed to strengthen our response to measles and promote community involvement in disease control," the DoE said. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that a total of 158 laboratory-confirmed cases had been reported with Gauteng and the Eastern Cape recording the highest numbers, as per the latest reports. "Measles cases affected mostly children between ages one to four years and five to nine years. Gauteng and Mpumalanga provinces reported measles among age groups that should have been vaccinated during the measles vaccination campaign in 2023," the NICD said.