A newborn baby was found abandoned inside a black refuse bag in the veld on the corner of Nuweveld and Tafelberg avenues in Carters Glen. File picture: Pixabay

Kimberley - A newborn baby was found abandoned inside a black refuse bag in the veld on the corner of Nuweveld and Tafelberg avenues in Carters Glen during the early hours of Saturday morning. Neighbours said they were more than happy to adopt and assist the “miracle” baby.

“We do not know of anyone who was expecting a baby who is living in the same area.”

A gardener who is employed at one of the houses, Reuben Ndlovu, discovered the baby after he heard faint cries coming from the garden rubble.

“I saw a black refuse bag and at first I thought it could be a puppy. I opened the bag and, to my surprise, it was a baby wrapped in a blanket. The black bag was not knotted closed so that the baby could still breathe. I don’t know how long the baby was left there. I have five children and six grandchildren. It makes me wonder why the baby was just left there.”

A neighbour, Mornay Bindeman, cleaned the baby and kept him warm until paramedics and emergency services arrived.

“If Reuben had not rescued the baby, I doubt if he would have survived. I thought that I was dreaming when my husband called me to come outside after they found the baby.

“He was not wearing a nappy and was cold from being outside. I immediately fell in love with the baby. He did not cry much and seemed to be very healthy. I am also looking after my children and grandchildren and they all jumped in to help. I would be more than willing to take care of him. I think God sent him here for a purpose.”

The Kimberley SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit is investigating a case of child neglect.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Mashay Gamieldien, confirmed that the newborn baby boy was found alive in the veld in Carters Glen at around 6am on February 16.

“It is believed that a gardener discovered the baby when he went to dump dirt in the veld. The police and an ambulance were called and the baby was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Police investigations are continuing.”

Anyone with information or who can assist the police in locating the mother is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Shanele Antonie, at 082 302 0468.

Gamieldien added that all information would be treated as strictly confidential.

Spokesperson for the Department of Social Development, Gamiem Abrahams, said that the incident was “sad and unfortunate”.

“The discovery of the little baby will now be the subject of a police investigation. Once the mother is located she will most likely face a charge of child abandonment, concealing birth and possible additional charges as determined by the police and the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions.”

He added that the baby would be admitted to hospital where he would be assessed and receive the proper medical treatment.

“The Department of Health, as well as police, have social workers who will provide psycho-social services and oversee the placement of the baby. This will be done in consultation with the Department of Social Development.”

Abrahams indicated that a determination would be made as to where the baby would be placed based on an investigation that would be conducted by medical teams.

“The details of this particular baby are still vague. At this stage, we cannot speculate about adoption. The baby might even be placed in the care and protection of a family if the environment allows. It is only as a last resort, and if it is in the best interest of the baby he will be put up for adoption or placed in a care facility.”

He added that the Department of Social Development would engage with the police and Department of Health to get more information and provide any assistance, if required.

Diamond Fields Advertiser