More than 16 000 people vaccinated in Northern Cape

Cape Town - The Northern Cape Department of Health says it is pleased with progress made in the registration and vaccination of people over the age of 60 in the province.

As part of Phase 1 of Sisonke Early Access programme, 9 640 health-care workers were vaccinated. Since the start of Phase 2 of the vaccination roll-out on May 17, a further 7 336 people have been vaccinated.

The department says the cumulative number of individuals vaccinated in Phase 1 and the ongoing Phase 2 currently stands at 16 976.

Spokesperson Lebogang Majaha said those inoculated with Pfizer vaccine are receiving appointments for their second jab after six weeks.

"The province received a total of 10 800 Johnson & Johnson J&J vaccines in Phase 1 for vaccination of health workers, and 7 020 Pfizer doses have been delivered in Phase 2, targeting our most vulnerable people (60 years and older).

"Over the weekend, the province received an additional 11 trays of the Pfizer vaccine, which consists of 12 870 doses (each tray contains 1 170 doses). These doses will be allocated to seven vaccination sites on Monday," said Majaha.

The vaccination sites include Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe vaccination site (Harmony Home) and Galeshewe Day Hospital in Frances Baard District; Kuruman hospital vaccination site in John Taolo Gaetsewe District; Upington Clinic in ZF Mgcawu District; De Aar vaccination site in Pixley Ka Seme District; Abraham Esau Hospital in Calvinia, and Dr Van Niekerk Hospital in the Namakwa District.

Majaha said the registration of people over 60, visiting health facilities and also through old age homes across the province, has also been scaled up.

"The department is making use of an Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS) and Stock Visibility System (SVS) to identify demand and allocate vaccines to districts and vaccination sites. The number of people over the age of 60, currently registered on the EVDS, stands at 28 881 – from a provincial target of 133 000.

"The significant increase of people registered on the EVDS comes after the Covid-19 risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) teams conducted the province-wide vaccine awareness and education drive at communities. The aim of the campaign was to reduce vaccine hesitancy that can arise from misapprehensions around vaccine safety and efficacy, as well as rumours, myths, conspiracies, and misconceptions in communities," he said.

Political Bureau