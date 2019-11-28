The municipality issued a notice on Tuesday night, under the heading “Black Friday Special”, offering a 30% discount and 100% interest waiver on the full payment of arrears, as well as a 10% discount on current accounts.
Municipal spokesperson Sello Matsie said the incentive was not “something new” and had been approved in the municipality’s budget.
“We are urging all residents, including our own councillors and officials, as well as government departments, to settle their outstanding arrears accounts. This discount is open to anyone and everyone who comes in to settle their outstanding accounts.”
As at the end of August this year, the total amount owed to the municipality was R2.5 billion. Of this amount, only R268.8 million was current accounts, while the majority, namely R2.1 billion was for accounts in arrears of 90+ days.