Kimberley - The 32-year-old local rugby player who has been accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend before turning the knife on himself, has been discharged from the Gariep Mediclinic and is expected to appear on a charge of murder in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court soon.

Friends and family of well-known local chartered accountant, Refilwe Letebele, bid their final farewells to the 28-year-old over the weekend following her death at her family home in Barkly Road on the morning of Friday, January 12.

The murder caused a massive public outcry and resulted in a march in protest against femicide last week, following what is believed to have been an instance of domestic violence.

Subsequent to the incident, the suspect was placed under arrest but remained in the Gariep Mediclinic, where he received medical treatment after apparently attempting to stab himself and slit his own throat.

He is likely to make his first court appearance within a matter of days after the spokesperson for the private hospital group, Denise Coetzee, confirmed yesterday that he had been discharged.

Diamond Fields Advertiser