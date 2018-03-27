Roodepan - A 66-year-old woman on Monday morning collapsed and died at 20 Raven Street, Roodepan, which is listed as the residential address of Sol Plaatje Municipality Speaker Santa Johnson.

While no one has been able to explain what the deceased was doing inside the premises, some residents stated that she had gone to ask for water when she collapsed.

“She was sickly and suffered from tuberculosis and had not taken her medication as she had no water,” said one resident.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Majang Skalkie, said that no foul play was expected although an autopsy would be conducted.

“The incident is believed to have occurred at about 8am. The police have opened an inquest for investigation,” said Skalkie.

Some residents meanwhile suspected that the woman’s death might have been caused by her consuming home-made beer.

These residents also criticised the Speaker for operating a tavern in the area as they believed that it was ethically and morally wrong.

Johnson has declared her business interests in the annual report for 2017 as being a director or partner of Santoma Inn (tavern) in Pescodia.

Spokesperson for the Speaker, Simon Jonas, indicated that the tavern was a legally registered business that was being operated by the Speaker’s husband.

“In terms of the registration of members’ interest - the business is duly declared by the Speaker.

“The home where a community member died is a family home that does not belong to the Speaker,” added Jonas.

He stated that the Speaker was not involved in the private business of her extended family members.

“Nor can she dictate what they should be selling and or manufacturing. The Speaker, as the face of council, always strives to be above reproach in her conduct.

“The Speaker wishes to convey her deepest and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and regrets the loss of life, irrespective of where it happens.”

DFA