Names of slain soldiers who perished in a fire at Lohatla released

The South African Army has released the names of the slain officers who died after a fire broke out at its training base in the Northern Cape. Wildfires left a trail of destruction in its wake at the South African Army Combat Centre (CTC) after it claimed the lives of six members of the South African Army on Friday, October 6.

The Chief Army Corporate Services said three members sustained second-degree burns while other sustained minor injuries. The deceased members were identified as: Staff Sergeant Abraham Desember Morajane; Staff Sergeant Sipho Berrington Cele; Corporal Sithembiso Wiseman Ndwalane; Corporal Noxolo Faith Ngubane; Lance Corporal Prince Michael Mthethwa; and Lance Corporal Londiwe Purity Zulu. “The departed warriors will be fondly remembered for their fearlessness, sacrifice and defiant spirit throughout their military careers, and they will be sorely missed in the South African Military fraternity,” it said.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister, Thandi Modise; Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thabang Makwetla; Acting Secretary for Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede; Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya; and Chief of the South African Army, Lieutenant General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha conveyed their deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and loved ones of the deceased. On Sunday, President Cyril Ramphosa conveyed his condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives. “The South African National Defence Force announced on Saturday that a wildfire that had originated in Khathu in the Gamagara local municipality had reached the military base where six soldiers died in the blaze while three were injured and the army lost equipment including vehicles,” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

“President Ramaphosa offers his deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members.” IOL previously reported that this is the third incident in the last few weeks where members of the SANDF have lost their lives. Three weeks ago three submariners died in Cape Town after a wave struck them during an exercise.