File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

RUSTENBURG - A man arrested in connection with R1 million fraud in the Northern Cape was granted R20,000 bail, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Thursday. Spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said Lesego Stephens Mphake, 40, appeared in Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for defrauding the provincial department of sports, arts and culture.

"It is alleged that in December 2016, the suspect was supposed to host Umsobomvu Youth Festival at Colesburg and the event never took place. A transaction was made to the service provider for a service that was not rendered and the department suffered a loss of R1 million," Mnisi said.

"The matter was then referred to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Investigating Unit for investigations leading to the suspect being arrested on Tuesday, 19 November 2019."

The case against Mphake was postponed to January 27.