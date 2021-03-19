NC mom, kids rescued from alleged abusive stepdad

A NORTHERN Cape mother and her three children were rescued from a farm in Keimoes after allegedly being kept against their will by an abusive spouse and stepfather. Police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien said there were allegations that a 15-year-old girl was being sexually abused by the stepfather and a 10-year-old boy was being assaulted. "It was also discovered that the mother was allegedly emotionally abused since February," said Gamieldien. She explained that a family member who resided in Mpumalanga had contacted the provincial head of the SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit in the Northern Cape, Brigadier Nicky Mills, on Wednesday, March 17 to report that the woman and her children were allegedly being abused and kept against their will on a farm in Keimoes. "Members from the Keimoes SAPS, Upington Border police, Upington K9 and Kakamas FCS units arrived at the residence and found the suspect (the stepfather) in possession of a 6.35mm pistol with the serial number filed off and a home-made shotgun. The members also discovered 508 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 60 rounds of 6.35mm ammunition, five R5 magazines and 4x9mm magazines." Picture: Supplied

Gamieldien said that the 40-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday.

"He was charged for the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition as well as for contravening the Family Violence Act - including emotional abuse, sexual abuse and assault."

She added that members of the Kakamas FCS unit placed the mother and her children at a shelter where they were receiving the necessary support and assistance.

"The suspect will appear in the Keimoes Magistrate’s Court soon," said Gamieldien.

The acting provincial commissioner of the Northern Cape, Major-General Henriette de Waal, commended the swift reaction of the team that resulted in the suspect being apprehended and firearms and ammunition recovered.

"She also issued a stern warning to perpetrators committing any form of gender-based violence that such behaviour will not be tolerated and that they will feel the full might of the law. She also appealed to victims to break the silence and expose abusers."