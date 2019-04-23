File picture: SAPS Twitter.

Grootdrink - A 64-year-old woman from Grootdrink in the Northern Cape has been murdered, allegedly by her 17-year-old grandson after an apparent “heated argument”. The woman, who may not be identified so as to protect the identity of the 17-year-old suspect, was found dead at her home in Seekoei Street, Grootdrink.

Her 17-year-old grandson was arrested and charged with murder shortly after her body was discovered last week.

Police spokesperson, Captain Olebogeng Tawana, said on Monday that the Groblershoop police were investigating a case of murder following the death of the woman in Seekoei Street in Grootdrink, just outside Groblershoop.

“A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with the murder in connection with the incident,” Tawana said.

“The deceased was the suspect’s grandmother. Our preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect could have had an argument with his grandmother which resulted in the fatality.

“The body did not display any visible wounds and the police are still awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death,” Tawana added.

The suspect was arrested on the scene and will appear in the Groblershoop Magistrate’s Court today on a charge of murder.

Meanwhile, the community of Grootdrink, situated between Groblershoop and Upington, has reacted with shock and sadness following the murder.

“So sad. Ouma [granny], we will miss you. So sorry that your life had to end this way. We will miss your soft voice and we are really shocked. RIP,” Maria Eseu wrote on Facebook.

“This is very, very sad. Ouma, we will miss you. You were like a mother to me and a grandmother to my children. We will miss you but you will always have a place in our hearts. We are heartbroken that you had to leave earth for a new home but you deserve the sweet rest,” Mietjie Olyn said.

