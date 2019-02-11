File photo: SAPS (Twitter)

CAPE TOWN - A woman appeared briefly in the Springbok District Court on Monday in connection with the murder of her two-year-old boy, Northern Cape police said.



Alidin Goedeman, 33, was arrested on Friday night.





"It is alleged the suspect killed her two-year-old son by bashing him with a rock in the veld at Jakkalswater in Nababeep. The motive for the murder has not yet been determined," said police Captain Sergio Kock.





The case against Goedeman was postponed to February 28 for further investigation.





* Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name to 0745573535.



