Northern Cape cop fatally shot wife three times in apparent love triangle

Pretoria – Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Saturday said the 39-year-old Northern Cape police sergeant who allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol, had fatally shot his wife three times. The police officer had also shot a 24-year-old man who was at the scene, with his 32-year-old wife – raising speculation of an apparent love triangle.

Ipid national spokesperson Grace Langa said the purported love affair however could not be officially confirmed without the concerned families input. “On (Saturday]) at about 8am the Ipid members responsible for Springbok policing precinct received a phone call of a murder and attempted murder that occurred in Springbok. They proceeded to the crime scene and arrived at 12 (midday) in Springbok,” said Langa. “It is alleged that at about 6.05am, a complainant reported to the police that a member of POPS (public order police) Springbok shot and killed his wife and wounded another male person who was with the deceased.”

Langa said the 32-year-old woman sustained three gunshot wounds. “She had one entry wound on the rear right shoulder and two gunshot wounds to the right hip and underneath the right arm. She was declared dead on the crime scene,” said Langa. “The second victim is a 24-year-old coloured male. He was shot on the head and sustained one entry and one exit wound on the side of his head. His condition is critical. He was treated at Springbok hospital and will be transferred to Upington Hospital.”

Langa said the suspect is the deceased police sergeant attached to Springbok POP Unit. “Sergeant Hoffmann left the scene after the alleged incident and was later found on Carolusberg Road where he allegedly committed suicide in his car by shooting himself with his service pistol,” said Langa. She said the deceased police officer had one gunshot wound under his chin and one exit wound on his head. He was declared dead on the crime scene.

Langa said Ipid investigators have three cartridge cases and three projectiles where the wife and the 24-year-old man were shot. A single cartridge case was found inside the car where the police officer died. Langa said the deceased police officer was found with his wife’s mobile phone.