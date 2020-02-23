File picture: SAPS (Twitter)

Danielskuil - A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of his four-year-old niece at Danielskuil, northwest of Kimberley in the Northern Cape, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the province said on Sunday. The family violence, child protection, and sexual offences (FCS) unit was investigating a case of rape following the arrest of a 26-year-old man, Lt-Col Dimakatso Mooi said in a statement.

The matter was reported to police on Saturday. It was alleged that the suspect raped the four-year-old girl at their place of residence which they share in Danielskuil.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Postmasburg Magistrates' Court soon on a charge of rape. The police investigation was continuing, Mooi said.

African News Agency (ANA)