Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, June 3, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Northern Cape man nabbed with illegal firearms and ammunition worth R7m

Police pounced on the shop in Upington and arrested a 46-year-old male. Picture:SAPS

Police pounced on the shop in Upington and arrested a 46-year-old male. Picture:SAPS

Published 43m ago

Share

Durban - A 46-year-old Northern Cape man will spend the weekend behind bars after he was arrested of Friday morning for allegedly being illegally in possession and dealing in firearms and ammunition worth millions of rand.

The Hawks said the team responded to a tip-off regarding weapons stored at a shop on Schroder street in Upington.

Story continues below Advertisement

“A search and seizure operation was conducted and during the search iPads, cell phones, memory sticks, external hard-drives, hand radios, airsoft rifles, hunting rifles, shotguns, .303 rifle bullet and empty cartridges with an estimated value of R7 million,” said spokesperson Katlego Mogale.

Mogale said the suspect will appear in the Upington Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

SAPSHawksCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj