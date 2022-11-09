Northern Cape man sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, murder of partner

Rustenburg – A 52-year-old rapist and murderer, was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping and killing his 43-year-old partner. Albertus Minnies was sentenced in the Northern Cape High Court sitting in Upington.

“The accused and the victim were in a love relationship and had been staying together for at least 15 years, and they had four children,” said Northern Cape NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane. “Their relationship was characterised by abuse of alcohol and physical abuse by the accused against the deceased,” Senokoatsane added. In the early hours of July 21, 2018, Minnies went to collect the victim at the home of a man called, Piet, whom he suspected she was having an illicit relationship with, he said.

“On the way home, the accused raped and assaulted the victim severely, to the point where she couldn’t walk. “Thereafter he dragged her on a rocky surface to his house. All this he did in front of their 2-year-old toddler. “The victim was later found dead at the accused’s house, with multiple injuries all over her body.

“The injuries ranged from lacerations and bruises to scratches. The cause of death was found to be strangulation,” Senokoatsane said. He said in aggravation of sentence, senior State advocate Ronewa Makhaga, argued that the court should not deviate from the prescribed sentence and should send a clear message to perpetrators of gender-based violence (GBV). "The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment on each count by the High Court. During sentencing, the court stressed the scourge of GBV and the need for maximum penalties where appropriate. The accused’s application for leave to appeal was dismissed by the High Court."

