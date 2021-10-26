Northern Cape man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his partner’s niece, 12

A 32-year-old man from the Northern Cape has been sentenced to life imprisonment after he was convicted and sentenced of raping his partner’s niece. Elrico de Koker was sentenced in the Postmasburg Regional Court.

According to evidence before the court on March 14, 2020, De Koker forced the 12-year-old girl to accompany him to collect water. While the pair were walking, he forced the child into a vacant shack near her aunt’s home and proceeded to rape her. The court heard that De Koker threatened to harm the child should she tell anyone of what had transpired.

On November 30, 2020, De Koker was arrested after he had evaded the police for months subsequent to a case being opened by the child’s mother. He was arrested when he was trying to hike between Kuruman and Kathu. De Koker also stabbed one of the South African Police Service (SAPS) members. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) successfully opposed bail and De Koker remained behind bars until his trial commenced.

State prosecutor in the matter Jonathan Sebonyane argued that the court should ensure women and children are protected from all forms of abuse by handing De Koker the maximum sentence applicable for his crime. The judge sentenced De Koker to life imprisonment. The court also ordered that his name be added to the National Sexual Offenders Register.

De Koker was also declared by the court unfit to possess a firearm. The NPA welcomed the sentence by the court. [email protected]