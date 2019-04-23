File photo: Phill Magakoe.

Phokwane - The Phokwane municipal mayor, Sentse Kalman, has been expelled from the ANC after she was found guilty on charges of misconduct. This follows the recent expulsion of the Speaker, Horatius Modiakgotla, on similar charges. ANC regional secretary, Webster Dichaba, said that a disciplinary process started following acts of misconduct committed on September 28 last year. “Kalman was expelled with effect from April 17.”

Dichaba said that Kalman had refused to comply with a written instruction from the ANC Regional Executive Committee (REC) not to suspend an ANC deployee at the Phokwane Municipality.

“The councillor subsequently received numerous instructions to rescind the suspension of a deployee at the municipality, but did not comply.”

Dichaba added that Kalman had also violated the ANC constitution and undermined the organisation by acting in collaboration with opposition political parties and had “potentially provoked division and impacted negatively towards the unity of the ANC”.

“Despite the interventions of the REC and the Provincial Executive Committee deployees, she continued to defy the structures by mobilising members against ANC leaders.”

Dichaba said that Kalman would be afforded 21 days to appeal her expulsion.

DFA