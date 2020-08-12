Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul praises ’warrior spirit’ of late MEC Mac Jack

Kimberley - Northern Cape Education MEC Mac Jack, who died in hospital on Wednesday afternoon after testing positive for Covid-19, was always in good spirits and had been confident making a full recovery. This is according to Northern Cape Premier Dr Zamani Saul, who announced Jack’s death at a media briefing on Wednesday evening. Saul announced with great sadness the “passing of a dear comrade” in Ntsikelelo MacCollen Jack. “He passed on earlier this evening in the hospital. He was admitted to hospital last week and he was always in good spirits and confident of a full recovery. “Unfortunately he took a bad turn and was declared deceased earlier this evening,” said Saul.

He described Jack as a seasoned cadre of the movement and an outstanding public servant.

“He had a warrior spirit and extraordinary energy.

“We send our condolences to his family, children, wife, colleagues, and comrades,” Saul said.

“We are in deep shock at the loss of such a remarkable and capable leader.”

Saul added that the provincial executive, the ANC and its alliance partners would meet with the family on Thursday.

Funeral details would be released later.

According to Saul, as soon as Jack tested positive, his entire family were also tested.

“They are currently awaiting the results.”

Saul said none of Jack’s family members had been hospitalised.

Jack, who was 55 years old, was admitted to the high care unit of Gariep Mediclinic about a week ago after testing positive for Covid-19.

He died shortly after 5pm on Wednesday.

DFA