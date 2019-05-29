Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul. File photo: Supplied.

JOHANNESBURG - Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul on Wednesday reduced his cabinet of ten to nine and only retained three of the previous provincial executives that were under his predecessor, Sylvia Lucas. Agriculture and Land Reform has been merged with Environmental Affairs and Conservation with Nomandla Bloem appointed MEC.

Provincial ANC Women's League secretary Nontobeko Vilakasi was appointed MEC for Transport and Safety Liason, Bernice Sinexve takes over as MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture, while SA Communist Party leader Maruping Mathews Lekwene was appointed MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism.

Former National Assembly back-bencher Mase Monopole was appointed as Health MEC, while ANC provincial deputy chairman Bentley Vaas remained at Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs MEC.

McCollen Jack was appointed as the new Education MEC and ZF Mgcawu district mayor Abrahams Vosloo takes over as Roads and Public Works MEC. Barbara Bartlett, formerly in charge of education, was appointed as Social Development MEC.

Saul only retained Bartlett, Vaas and Jack from the previous cabinet.

He said the appointments were part of his vision to build a "modern, growing and successful" province.

"Following my inaugural address yesterday [Tuesday], I committed to make known today men and women with courage, who are norm-breakers, astute and hardworking. They should not join the provincial executive to maximise their personal benefits but should put the interest of the people first and meet the highest, ethical and service delivery standards in the conduct of their work."

African News Agency (ANA)