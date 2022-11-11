Northern Cape rapist who lured children with a promise of sweets sentenced

Cape Town - A Northern Cape man who preyed on children has been sentenced in the Mothibistad Regional Court to life imprisonment for rape. Katlego Kingsley Langa was convicted on three counts of rape, attempted rape and attempt to commit a sexual offence.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the crimes were perpetrated between 2012 and 2016 in the Mothibistad and Wrenchville areas, close to Kuruman. “The accused had a modus operandi where he would approach little children on the street, often on their way to the shop and promise them sweets from the shop and asked them to accompany him. “The accused would then lead them to his house, a public toilet, or a sheltered area and attempt to commit a sexual offence to them and/or rape them,” Senokoatsane said.

The victim's ages ranged from four to nine-years-old. The victims were primarily girls, but there was a boy who also fell victim to Langa. “Looking at the overwhelming evidence against the accused, he made admissions in terms of Section 220 of the Criminal Procedure Act, Act 51 of 1977. The accused admitted fully to two offences, rape and an attempt to commit a sexual offence.

“The accused, even though charged with another count of rape, was found guilty of an attempt to commit a sexual offence. “On the charge where the accused was charged with rape, he was discharged in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, Act 51 of 1977, due to insufficient evidence against him,” Senokoatsane said. The court sentenced Langa to life imprisonment plus 20 years direct imprisonment.

Senokoatsane said the sentences were ordered not to run concurrently and Langa’s name will be added to the National Register of Sex Offenders. He was further declared unfit to work with children and unfit to possess a firearm. [email protected]