In a notice in Monday’s DFA, Eskom stated that the electricity supply would be interrupted at both Tsantsabane (Postmasburg) and Magareng (Warrenton) local municipalities from December 19 and will continue indefinitely.
Eskom said previously that Magareng Local Municipality was indebted to the power utility in the amount of R54.188 million, which has been outstanding and in escalation since 2010, while Tsantsabane Local Municipality owes Eskom R129.25 million, outstanding since April 2014.
For the first week (December 19 to 25) supply to the two municipalities will be cut from 6am to 9am and again from 5pm to 8.30pm on Monday to Friday, and from 8.30am to 12 midday and again from 3pm to 7pm on Saturday and Sunday.
From December 26, until a settlement is reached, electricity will be cut from 6am to 8pm daily.