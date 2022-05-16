Northern Cape wife in court after her bid to murder husband is foiled

Durban - A forty-year-old Northern Cape woman is due to appear before the Kimberly Magistrates Court on Monday after an attempt to murder her husband was thwarted by police. SAPS spokesperson in Kimberly, Captain Olebogeng Tawana, said the suspect was arrested on Sunday at the Indian Centre, less than a kilometre away from the police station.

He said police were tipped off about the woman’s plot and set up an operation where two policemen posed as hitmen. “Following a week-long of intelligence gathering and surveillance, the team executed the arrest with the assistance of agents who posed as hitmen. “It’s alleged that the woman wanted the hitmen to kidnap and kill her husband and promised to pay them a substantial amount of payment after the supposed hit. The woman was intercepted and arrested while negotiating with the hitmen,” Tawana said.

He said police are still investigating why the woman wanted to murder her husband. An exact numerical figure in exchange for the murder of her husband had not been determined yet, as the woman’s attempt was quickly foiled. The 40-year-old faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

According to Tawana, the suspect and her husband have two known children. NPA spokesperson Kimberly Mojalefa Senokoatsane confirmed that the suspect would be appearing in court on Monday afternoon. IOL