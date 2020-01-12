President Cyril Ramaphosa was the main speaker at the ANC's 108th annual January 8 anniversary celebrations in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Saturday. Photo: ANA/Danie van der Lith

Johannesburg - The African National Congress has offered its condolences to the family of a person who died in a head-on collision with a bus carrying ANC members home from the ANC's January 8th celebrations rally in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Saturday. "The bus was en route to Namakwa and was involved in an accident with another vehicle about 15km out of Upington on the N14 near Kalksloot. The driver of the vehicle was killed instantly. Seven occupants of the bus, including the driver, were injured and taken to a nearby hospital," ANC spokesman Pule Mabe said in a statement on Sunday.

The ANC expressed sorrow that the January 8th celebrations had been marred by this tragic loss of life. The party reiterated that the number of lives being lost on the roads due to accidents remained worryingly high.

"The ANC urges provincial road traffic management and enforcement authorities to step up their efforts to raise awareness about the need to use our roads responsibly and about the dangers of excessive speeding," Mabe said.

African News Agency (ANA)