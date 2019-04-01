Tshepiso Thompson. Picture: Supplied

Kimberley - Community members are baying for the blood of the suspects who killed a 16-year-old Kimberley Boys’ High pupil, who was robbed of his clothes and sneakers and stabbed to death in the early hours of on Sunday morning. Members of the public were searching neighbourhoods in Vergenoeg on Sunday afternoon, threatening to necklace the perpetrators, whom they said were terrorising the community and targeting vulnerable members of society over weekends.

A house was set alight last night, apparently in anger over the incident.

Police spokesperson Captain Bashoabile Kale said the police were investigating the murder of a 16-year-old teenager, the theft of his possessions as well as a separate case of assault with intent to do grievous harm, involving another person who was allegedly stabbed by the same suspects.

Kale said that no arrests had been made yet.

“The group have the same modus operandi, where they target people who are walking home in dimly lit areas after spending the night out. They then steal their clothes and shoes at knife-point and also stab their victims.”

Family members were on Sunday grieving the untimely death of Tshepiso Thompson.

His grandmother said that she was awoken at around 3am on Sunday following the fatal stabbing of Tshepiso.

“Tshepiso was robbed of his Adidas sneakers and denim jacket that he was wearing,” she said.

His mother, Gracia Thompson, said that Tshepiso was walking with a group of friends in Hulana Street, where they were approached by a group of people who warned them that they would be stabbed.

“I think Tshepiso was trying to fight them off when they were approached by a second group. His friends were also assaulted. They were on their way home when Tshepiso realised that he was stabbed in his side.

“He collapsed in Phitlo Street. His friends tried to keep him awake until I arrived, while another one of his friends ran for help. I only received information that he had collapsed near a church and requested all the churches in the area for assistance.

“I decided to quickly run home to fetch my medical aid card so that I could transport him to Mediclinic Gariep but the paramedics said that they would first attend to him. He was still talking when I arrived but he died on the scene.”

Gracia said that Tshepiso, her eldest son, was in Grade 8. “His passion was rugby and he wanted to play professionally after completing his schooling.”

Diamond Fields Advertiser