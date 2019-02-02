Kimberley – Government is going to go after drug kingpins who ruin the lives of young people, President Cyril Ramaphosa told thousands of African National Congress supporters in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Saturday. “Those who are involved in drugs and gangsterism must know we are coming for you, we are going to focus on you,” Ramaphosa said at the launch of the provincial ANC 2019 election manifesto at the Galeshewe Stadium in Kimberley.

The ANC was working hard to ensure safety and security in communities, homes, and along South Africa's borders, he said. “This includes the determination to fight against gender-based violence, gangsterism, and drugs."

Drug syndicates and kingpins leading syndicates would be targeted by specialised anti-drug units within the South African Police Service (SAPS). “Too many of our communities continue to be plagued by drug and alcohol abuse. The ANC government commits to improving both our social and criminal justice responses to this scourge,” Ramaphosa said.

The governing party was making a concerted effort to reconnect with the majority of citizens to improve their lives, said Ramaphosa as part of its Thuma Mina campaign. “The campaign has captured the hearts and minds of our people." There was a new spirit spreading through the nation after the ANC's Nasrec national conference, and citizens were taking advantage of this to move the country forward, he said.

