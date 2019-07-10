Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

CAPE TOWN - Three people were killed and eight others injured, including several children, following a bakkie rollover on the N12 approximately 60 kilometres outside of Kimberley, emergency services said on Wednesday. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said their personnel arrived on the scene at 1:10pm to find provincial emergency services already in attendance.

He said a bakkie was found upright on the side of the road with several people found lying around the vehicle.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that two woman and a young boy had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead,” Meiring said.

“Eight other patients were tended to on the scene. Assessments showed that one man had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition while seven other patients, several of them children, had sustained moderate injuries.”

The patients were treated for their injuries, and the critically injured man provided with advanced life support interventions, before they were transported to hospitals in Kimberley for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.

